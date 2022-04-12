Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

CWB stock opened at $74.86 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $70.60 and a 1 year high of $89.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.73 and a 200 day moving average of $81.00.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.