Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.66 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 30.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 40.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 192.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period.

FMAT stock opened at $49.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.94. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $51.39.

