Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.85 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.07% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,869,000 after buying an additional 1,666,906 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,205,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 230.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,448,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,921,000 after buying an additional 1,009,412 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 350.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 486,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,980,000 after purchasing an additional 378,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 478,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYE opened at $41.09 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $42.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.01.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

