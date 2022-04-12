Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,149 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 1.51% of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 936,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,503,000 after acquiring an additional 148,787 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 476,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,991,000 after acquiring an additional 104,736 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 85,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 40,936 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 7,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 38,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MMLG opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.44. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $29.35.

