Sigma Planning Corp Has $3.08 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 0.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,721,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,434,000 after purchasing an additional 44,875 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 949,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,416,000 after purchasing an additional 119,526 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 22,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 19.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.57.

RSG opened at $135.77 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.51 and a twelve month high of $145.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 45.54%.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 362,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.17 per share, with a total value of $42,503,065.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

