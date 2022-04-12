Sigma Planning Corp Has $3.43 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Philip Morris International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,164,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,963,000 after purchasing an additional 165,874 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,765,000 after buying an additional 16,219 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 83,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,969,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 25,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.11.

Shares of PM opened at $101.24 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.61 and its 200 day moving average is $96.91. The stock has a market cap of $156.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.76%.

About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.