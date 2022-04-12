Sigma Planning Corp Has $4.10 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 96,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 133,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 90,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,346,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $418.51 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $320.50 and a 52 week high of $437.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $128.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $392.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.61.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.28%.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DE. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.06.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

