Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,143 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UCON. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. TMD Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $359,000.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of UCON opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $26.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.71.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.