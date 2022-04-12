Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.21% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 740.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $75.43 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.74 and a fifty-two week high of $93.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.76.

