Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

ROK stock opened at $266.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $272.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.48. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $250.65 and a one year high of $354.99. The stock has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.21%.

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.65.

About Rockwell Automation (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.