Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 7,510 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in MetLife by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 337,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,109,000 after purchasing an additional 203,158 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $70.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.36. The company has a market cap of $58.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MET. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.86.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

