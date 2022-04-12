Sigma Planning Corp Sells 156 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in PVH by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,297,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $338,961,000 after acquiring an additional 577,900 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in PVH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,733,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PVH by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,797,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,789,000 after acquiring an additional 9,489 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of PVH by 84.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,664,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $171,125,000 after buying an additional 761,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 7.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,341,000 after buying an additional 96,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PVH. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.82.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $75.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.00. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $66.10 and a one year high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is a positive change from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 1.13%.

PVH Profile (Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.