Sigma Planning Corp Sells 258 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,281,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $603,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $5,865,000. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIPR opened at $185.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.22 and its 200-day moving average is $225.65. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.81 and a 12-month high of $288.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 52.60 and a quick ratio of 52.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 55.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.51%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IIPR shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.43.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

