Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Shares Up 5.8%

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $75.13 and last traded at $75.11. 1,774 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,645,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.71.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.33 and a 200-day moving average of $85.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 51.76% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.91%.

In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $1,616,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $33,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,939 shares of company stock valued at $3,720,612. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 25.0% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 138.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

