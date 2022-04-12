Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Trading Up 5.8%

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $75.13 and last traded at $75.11. Approximately 1,774 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,645,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.71.

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.33 and a 200 day moving average of $85.09. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.51.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.01. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 51.76% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 5.91%.

In related news, Director Brian A. Tilzer sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $230,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $398,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,939 shares of company stock worth $3,720,612. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 396.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

