Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after buying an additional 1,590,556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 11.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,215,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,639,000 after purchasing an additional 120,432 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth about $338,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 16.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 15.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG stock opened at $126.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.57 and its 200-day moving average is $146.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The company has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.49. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.30 and a twelve month high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.39.

Simon Property Group Profile (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.