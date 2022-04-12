Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX) Shares Purchased by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,085. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.09. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a twelve month low of $37.38 and a twelve month high of $59.40.

