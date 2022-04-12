Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share

Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Skillsoft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.20). B. Riley also issued estimates for Skillsoft’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.
Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17.
NASDAQ SKIL opened at $5.67 on Monday. Skillsoft has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Skillsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skillsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Skillsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Skillsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Skillsoft in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. 40.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Skillsoft (Get Rating)
Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.
