Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share

Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Skillsoft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.20). B. Riley also issued estimates for Skillsoft’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Skillsoft from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Skillsoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skillsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on Skillsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skillsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

NASDAQ SKIL opened at $5.67 on Monday. Skillsoft has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Skillsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skillsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Skillsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Skillsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Skillsoft in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. 40.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

