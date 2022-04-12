SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Receives $19.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.08.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLRC. TheStreet lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on SLR Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SLR Investment from $18.25 to $17.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.09. 21,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,025. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $35.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.17 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 42.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SLR Investment will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SLR Investment by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 0.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in SLR Investment by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SLR Investment by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 66,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

