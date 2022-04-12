SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.670-$0.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $435 million-$475 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $454.87 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Europe boosted their price target on SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on SMART Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SMART Global from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SMART Global from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SMART Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SMART Global has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.69.

Get SMART Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.45. SMART Global has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $37.25.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $449.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.00 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $432,152.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $158,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SMART Global by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 52,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SMART Global (Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.