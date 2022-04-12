Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock Holdings Increased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 84.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,116,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

In other news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $107,020.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Megan Hansen sold 10,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $593,089.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,713 shares of company stock valued at $2,302,786 over the last three months. 6.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SMAR opened at $53.49 on Tuesday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $41.65 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.36.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SMAR shares. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

About Smartsheet (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.