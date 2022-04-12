Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.200-$-0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $162 million-$163 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.83 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.700-$-0.620 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMAR. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $53.49 on Tuesday. Smartsheet has a one year low of $41.65 and a one year high of $85.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.36.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $281,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Megan Hansen sold 10,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $593,089.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,713 shares of company stock worth $2,302,786 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Smartsheet by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 48,392 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 22,173 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.