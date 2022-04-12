Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 5,000 ($65.16) price target on the stock.

SKG opened at GBX 3,130 ($40.79) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £8.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2,771 ($36.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,334 ($56.48). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,564 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,801.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a €0.96 ($1.04) dividend. This is an increase from Smurfit Kappa Group’s previous dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.54%.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

