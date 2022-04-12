Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Price Target Raised to €4.75 at Royal Bank of Canada

Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from €4.70 ($5.11) to €4.75 ($5.16) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Snam in a research report on Monday, January 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.10 price target for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Snam from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snam presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.93.
Shares of SNMRF stock opened at $5.80 on Monday. Snam has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $6.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.58.
SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snam (SNMRF)
- 3 Stocks Down Big in ’22 That Are Worth Buying
- Schnitzer Steel Stock Has Value Down Here
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.