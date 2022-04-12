SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 22.93, a quick ratio of 22.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.66. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $24.95.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.47 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.85) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ahmed Ali Al-Hammadi purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 97,640 shares of company stock worth $871,799 over the last ninety days. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,666,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,736,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies (Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.