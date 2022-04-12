Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) Given New €98.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Solvay (OTC:SLVYY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from €121.00 ($131.52) to €98.00 ($106.52) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SLVYY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Solvay from €150.00 ($163.04) to €147.00 ($159.78) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Solvay from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Solvay from €93.00 ($101.09) to €94.00 ($102.17) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Solvay from €135.00 ($146.74) to €120.00 ($130.43) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Solvay from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.75.

Shares of SLVYY opened at $9.52 on Friday. Solvay has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.84.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

