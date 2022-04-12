Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonic Automotive from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sonic Automotive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $42.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 2.20. Sonic Automotive has a 52 week low of $38.64 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.83. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 12.38%.

In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $143,988.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,633,000 after purchasing an additional 92,316 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $1,085,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. 56.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

