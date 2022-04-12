Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at $3,080,204,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $320,959,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $268,675,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $209,262,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $187,135,000. Institutional investors own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $92.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.30. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $91.75 and a 52 week high of $133.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $26.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.01 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SONY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

