Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sotherly Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of SOHO opened at $2.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.81. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $4.17.

Sotherly Hotels ( NASDAQ:SOHO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.66). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a negative net margin of 20.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOHO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 5.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 22.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

