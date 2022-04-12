South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,829 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 12.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on SJI shares. Maxim Group cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

NYSE SJI opened at $34.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $35.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day moving average of $26.56.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.88%.

South Jersey Industries Profile (Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.