Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.87

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.89, with a volume of 7484 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.89.
The stock has a market cap of C$49.53 million and a PE ratio of -7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.49.
About Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG)
