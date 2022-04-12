SparksPay (SPK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 12th. SparksPay has a total market cap of $17,322.97 and $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000278 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded down 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,141,669 coins and its circulating supply is 10,897,058 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

