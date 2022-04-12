SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stake Increased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,418,000. Institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $343.20 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $322.68 and a 1 year high of $369.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.13.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

