SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,946 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Dohj LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Dohj LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $38.05. 2,987,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,684,577. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.54. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $46.38.

