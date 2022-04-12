Sportcash One (SCONEX) Price Hits $0.0109 on Exchanges

Sportcash One (SCONEX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last week, Sportcash One has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. Sportcash One has a market cap of $138,517.87 and $101,758.00 worth of Sportcash One was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sportcash One coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00044493 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,020.89 or 0.07545690 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,908.26 or 0.99684217 BTC.

Sportcash One Profile

Sportcash One’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,706,570 coins. Sportcash One’s official Twitter account is @sportcashone

Sportcash One Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sportcash One directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sportcash One should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sportcash One using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

