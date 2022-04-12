State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 312 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Founders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Boston Beer by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Boston Beer by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total transaction of $391,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $499.00 to $424.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $719.53.

NYSE:SAM opened at $377.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.80 and a beta of 0.82. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $342.74 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $391.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $456.36.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($3.36). The firm had revenue of $348.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.52 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

