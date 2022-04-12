State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,615 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFG. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 278,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,908,000 after acquiring an additional 137,712 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,718,000 after acquiring an additional 117,867 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 271,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,274,000 after acquiring an additional 108,576 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,254,000 after acquiring an additional 105,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,691,000. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

Shares of NFG opened at $70.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $49.16 and a fifty-two week high of $71.20.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $546.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.37 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $2,564,789.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 170,220 shares of company stock valued at $10,835,780 over the last quarter. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

