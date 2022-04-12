State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.02 Million Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,693 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.12% of NetScout Systems worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $611,919.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $92,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,767 shares of company stock valued at $936,685 in the last three months. 3.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.83.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.29. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $262.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

