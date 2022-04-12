State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.14 Million Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Power Integrations worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 788.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 250,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,761,000 after buying an additional 221,968 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Power Integrations by 10.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,044,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,369,000 after acquiring an additional 187,984 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,850,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Power Integrations by 82.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 332,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,866,000 after acquiring an additional 149,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Power Integrations by 2,195.6% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,203,000 after acquiring an additional 137,225 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $79.17 on Tuesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $110.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.00.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $172.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.05 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 23.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 26.87%.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $88,808.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $212,154.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,758 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,929. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

