State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,121 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 3.3% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 18,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 6.3% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verint Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of VRNT opened at $51.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.85 and its 200 day moving average is $49.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -734.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.46 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.77 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $186,381.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 8,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $460,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,169 shares of company stock worth $3,659,364 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

