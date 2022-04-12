State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,528 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,321,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,859 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,565,000 after acquiring an additional 271,562 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 620,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,335,000 after acquiring an additional 307,661 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 617,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 519,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,376,000 after acquiring an additional 202,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

AEL opened at $37.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $44.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.13.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $514.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $458,092.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $147,530.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,713 shares of company stock worth $1,218,124 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.64.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

