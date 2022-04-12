STATERA 24-Hour Volume Hits $120,790.00 (STA)

STATERA (STA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. STATERA has a market capitalization of $6.20 million and approximately $120,790.00 worth of STATERA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, STATERA has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One STATERA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0782 or 0.00000197 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STATERA Profile

STATERA launched on July 4th, 2017. STATERA’s total supply is 79,364,132 coins and its circulating supply is 79,363,878 coins. STATERA’s official Twitter account is @startaico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for STATERA is stateratoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Starta Accelerator is an acceleration program launched by Starta Capital VC Fund in 2015. It seeks to empower Eastern European frontier technology companies by exposing them to the U.S. market and providing training in various areas. Starta identifies and helps these companies while also getting a share of the company, then exiting at with a profit. The Starta token is a Waves-based asset that represents a share in the portfolio of the “Starta Accelerator 16/17”, allowing holders to profit from this business model. The portfolio at hand includes multiple startups, mostly tech-oriented. “

Buying and Selling STATERA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STATERA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STATERA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STATERA using one of the exchanges listed above.

