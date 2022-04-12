Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) by 78.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70,299 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steelcase in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 371.12 and a beta of 1.27. Steelcase Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.06.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.68 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,933.98%.

Steelcase Company Profile (Get Rating)

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.