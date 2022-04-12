Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 44,764,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,064,000 after purchasing an additional 18,479,588 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,054,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,610 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,914,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544,402 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 19,952,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,592,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,924,000 after purchasing an additional 651,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Shares of STLA opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Stellantis from €23.00 ($25.00) to €28.00 ($30.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stellantis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Stellantis from €27.00 ($29.35) to €21.00 ($22.83) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Stellantis Profile (Get Rating)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.