Steve D. Cooper Sells 30,000 Shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Stock

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $141,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ OSS opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $6.66. The firm has a market cap of $88.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.58.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OSS shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 249.8% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 443,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 316,969 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 94,200 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 647,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 91,794 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 187,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 72,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 1,791,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 71,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products. The company operates in two segments: the design and manufacture of high-performance customized computer and flash arrays, in-flight entertainment, and connectivity and value-added reseller with minimal customization.

