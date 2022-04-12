Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Price Target to $62.00

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $55.53 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain has a 52-week low of $37.53 and a 52-week high of $56.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.50 and a 200-day moving average of $47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $114,904.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 29,037 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,597,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,281 shares of company stock valued at $5,689,503 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

