Stipend Price Hits $0.0125 on Exchanges (SPD)

Stipend (SPD) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Stipend has a total market capitalization of $163,888.72 and $27.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Stipend has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stipend alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,512.50 or 1.00066966 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00060924 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.19 or 0.00253730 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00115492 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.26 or 0.00314704 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00012241 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.69 or 0.00135974 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004509 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001376 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 13,134,640 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.