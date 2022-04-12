STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €48.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($52.17) target price on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from €60.00 ($65.22) to €65.00 ($70.65) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($42.39) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($65.22) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($32.61) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($56.52) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €49.55 ($53.86).

Shares of EPA:STM opened at €34.87 ($37.90) on Monday. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of €12.40 ($13.48) and a 52-week high of €21.45 ($23.32). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €38.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of €40.14.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

