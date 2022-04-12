StockNews.com Begins Coverage on VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

VNRX opened at $2.78 on Friday. VolitionRx has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $4.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $149.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.72.

About VolitionRx (Get Rating)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q Vet Cancer Screening Test for veterinary applications. The company also develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers.

