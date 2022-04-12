StockNews.com Begins Coverage on VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
VNRX opened at $2.78 on Friday. VolitionRx has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $4.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $149.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.72.
About VolitionRx (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VolitionRx (VNRX)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.