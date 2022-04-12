StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHG opened at $16.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.05. Westwood Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $27.01. The company has a market cap of $138.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $19.39 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Westwood Holdings Group’s payout ratio is 48.39%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JCP Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,575,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,933,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 354,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 28,954 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 252,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 15,223 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 190,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 51,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

